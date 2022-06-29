UrduPoint.com

20 More Corona Patients Arrive RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2022 | 05:10 PM

20 more corona patients arrive RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 20 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,823. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,306 from Rawalpindi and 3,517 from other districts.

Among the news cases, five each arrived from Potohar and Rawal towns, three from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Taxila and one each from Gujjar Khan, Kalar Syeda, Okara, Mianwali and Islamabad. "Presently, 120 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while three patients are admitted, including two in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the District Headquarters Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,906,014 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,034 samples were collected, out of which 1,014 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Benazir Bhutto Okara Rawalpindi Mianwali Taxila March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

52 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

1 hour ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

2 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.