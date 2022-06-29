20 more corona patients arrive RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 20 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,823. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the total infected cases included 43,306 from Rawalpindi and 3,517 from other districts.

Among the news cases, five each arrived from Potohar and Rawal towns, three from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Taxila and one each from Gujjar Khan, Kalar Syeda, Okara, Mianwali and Islamabad. "Presently, 120 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while three patients are admitted, including two in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the District Headquarters Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,906,014 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,1,034 samples were collected, out of which 1,014 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 per cent.