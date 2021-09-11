UrduPoint.com

20 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 11:55 PM

20 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

As many as 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,617 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,617 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,067,398 people were screened for the virus till September 11.

Meanwhile, 30,929 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far and 342 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan September Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade ..

Bordeaux-Begles' Lam opens season account in Stade Francais win

4 minutes ago
 Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, ..

Ronaldo double sinks Newcastle on Man Utd return, Arsenal ease Arteta pressure

4 minutes ago
 ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment ..

ECP finalizes arrangements for holding cantonment board elections on Sunday

19 minutes ago
 NSA warns abandoning Afghanistan to be a mistake

NSA warns abandoning Afghanistan to be a mistake

19 minutes ago
 Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks by Layi ..

Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks by Laying Wreaths, Attending Ceremoni ..

19 minutes ago
 Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of Na ..

Etisalat, Emirates Steel, TAQA first joiners of National ICV Programme

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.