20 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 31,617 in the province on Saturday.

According to Media Coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,067,398 people were screened for the virus till September 11.

Meanwhile, 30,929 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far and 342 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.