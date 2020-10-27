20 more coronavirus cases surfaced in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :About 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15859 on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell, Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 320909 people were screened for the virus till October 27, out of which 20 more were reported positive. As many as 15478 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 149 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.