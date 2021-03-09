20 more Covid-19 positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :About 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19141 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 598629 people were screened for the virus till March 9 out of which 20 more were reported positive.

As many as 18842 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 202 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.