20 More Dengue Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 02:50 PM

20 more dengue cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) As many as 20 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,061 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that, among the new cases,14 cases had arrived from Potohar town urban and two of each from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural areas.

He said 109 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 87 were confirmed cases while 1,973 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 29 FIRs, issued tickets to 11, sealed one premise, and a fine of Rs 279,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 13,782 houses and larvae were found in 509 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 5,439 places, the teams found larvae at 140 sites during outdoor surveillance.

