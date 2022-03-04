20 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 20 more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with six belonging to the Rawalpindi Cantonment, four from Chakwal, three from Potohar town and Rawal town, while one of each case has arrived from Gujjar Khan, Kahutta, Taxila and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday,11 confirmed patients were admitted to five health facilities, including six in the Institute of Urology, two in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the Fauji Foundation, Bilal and Holy Family Hospital.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, one stable and eight on double oxygen support.

Around 5,598,179 people, including 44,663 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,050 samples were collected, out of which 1,030 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent.