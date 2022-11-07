20 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 20 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,504.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that 96 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 43 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 28 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and 25 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 81 tested positive, with 56 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,011 FIRs, sealed 676 premises, issued Challans to 7,850, notices to 13,754, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,435,628 on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in the coming days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turns cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

/395