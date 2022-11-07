UrduPoint.com

20 More Diagnosed With Dengue Virus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

20 more diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 20 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,504.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood on Monday said that 96 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 43 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 28 to the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) and 25 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 81 tested positive, with 56 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health official said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,011 FIRs, sealed 676 premises, issued Challans to 7,850, notices to 13,754, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,435,628 on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the district.

Dr Sajjad added dengue cases were decreasing with changing weather conditions and hoped that in the coming days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turns cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue parasite.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi January Family From

Recent Stories

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

16 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

58 minutes ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

1 hour ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

2 hours ago
 CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.