20 more die of Corona, 721 new cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 721 new cases have been reported in the province on Wednesday.

According to Corona updates shared by Health Department here, with 20 more deaths, tally had reached 4859 while total active cases in the province reached to 7476 and overall corona cases to 158,964.

In the same period 825 patients have also been recovered from the disease that had reached the total number of recovered persons to 146,629. A total of 114,46 tests were conducted during last 24 hours.