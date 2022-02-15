UrduPoint.com

20 More Die Of Corona, 966 Confirmed In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Coronavirus has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 966 new cases were confirmed during the period of last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday

With 20 new deaths, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6153 while the number of the active is 12340. During the same period, 1372 patients have also recovered from the disease.

As many as 11252 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 966 proved positive for Corona.

