UrduPoint.com

20 More Die Of Corona In KP, 292 New Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 09:04 PM

20 more die of Corona in KP, 292 new cases reported

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 292 more new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 292 more new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Monday, with 20 more deaths, tall from the disease in the province has climbed to 5290 while total active Corona cases to 7999 and overall cases to 169040.

As many as 9109 tests were conducted during the period out of which 292 have been proved positive for Corona.

In the meanwhile, 343 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 155751.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

VC Kalil Ahmed prays for comedian Umar Sharif

VC Kalil Ahmed prays for comedian Umar Sharif

28 seconds ago
 KP Govt spends systematically on development of me ..

KP Govt spends systematically on development of merged districts: PA told

29 seconds ago
 Raja Basharat for strictly implementing law to cur ..

Raja Basharat for strictly implementing law to curb violence against women

31 seconds ago
 DIG directs SSPs to hold surprise visits of police ..

DIG directs SSPs to hold surprise visits of police stations

33 seconds ago
 Traders organize awareness creating walk against ' ..

Traders organize awareness creating walk against 'Ice Drug'

4 minutes ago
 Three member motorcycle lifters gang arrested

Three member motorcycle lifters gang arrested

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.