20 more die of Corona in KP, 292 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 292 more new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours.

According to Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Monday, with 20 more deaths, tall from the disease in the province has climbed to 5290 while total active Corona cases to 7999 and overall cases to 169040.

As many as 9109 tests were conducted during the period out of which 292 have been proved positive for Corona.

In the meanwhile, 343 patients have also been recovered from the disease reaching the total number of recovered persons in the province to 155751.