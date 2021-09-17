20 more die of Corona in KP, 347 more contact virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 347 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Friday.

With 20 more deaths, the toll from the disease has climbed to 5374 in the province while due to consecutive decrease in the number of new cases the total number of active cases has declined to 7124.

As many as 11013 tests were conducted in the province out of which 347 have proved positive for Corona. During the same period 462 patients have also been recovered that has reached the number of recovered persons in the province to 158240.