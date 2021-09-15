20 more die of Corona in KP, 389 new cases reported

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Tuesday claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 389 more cases reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Tuesday claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 389 more cases reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department.

With 20 more deaths, the total number of deaths from the disease in the province has climbed to 5310 while active Corona cases to 7587 and overall cases to 169429.

As many as 11813 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 389 proved positive for Corona.

During the same period 781 patients have also been recovered that reached the number of recovered persons in the province to 156532 in the province.