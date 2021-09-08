20 more die of corona in KP, 584 new cases reported

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 584 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Health Department here on Wednesday.

With 20 more deaths, the total number of deaths from the disease has climbed to 5175 while 584 more cases has reached the number of active Corona cases in the province to 7770 and overall cases to 166564.

As many as 11637 tests have been conducted in the province during last 24 hours, out of which 584 were proved positive for Corona.

During the same period 415 patients have also been recovered that has reached the total number of recovered persons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 153619.