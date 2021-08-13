UrduPoint.com

20 More Died Of Corona, As 682 New Cases Reported In KP

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:12 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) has claimed 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 682 new cases reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Thursday.

With the confirmation of 682 fresh cases the number of active Corona cases has reached to 6084 while total cases to 150708. Similarly, the deaths of 20 persons has climbed tally from the disease to 4624.

During the period the same period 687 patients have also been recovered from the disease that climbed the total number of recovered persons to 140000.

A total of 10013 tests were conducted in the province.

Out of the total 682 new cases 266 have been reported from Peshawar division and 246 cases from district Peshawar. 13 cases reported from Nowshera, 6 from Mohmand and one from Charsadda and no case from Khyber.

Meanwhile, a total of 143776 people have been vaccinated against Corona disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours.

