20 More New Corona Cases Reported In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

20 more new corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :About 63 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 113,405 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 122,627 people were screened for the virus till July 17, out of which 20 more were reported positive today.

As many as, 8313 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 131 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

