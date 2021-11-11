20 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 20 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28822 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 28822 COVID-19 cases, 27832 have so far been recovered while 608 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 382, of them 371 are isolated at homes while 11 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1032 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 20 cases were reported as positive with 2 % positivity rate.