20 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Published August 01, 2022 | 10:43 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 20 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 91 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 205 while 28,644 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 4 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 201 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

