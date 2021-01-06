20 more tested COVID-19 positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :About twenty more people were tested COVID-19 positive raising the tally to 18300 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 464280 people were screened for the virus till Jan 6 out of which 20 more were reported positive.

As many as 17883 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 186 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus across the province.