20 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :About 20 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 31637 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1071220 people were screened for the virus till September 12 out of which 20 more were reported positive.

As many as 30965 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 342 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.