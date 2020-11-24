UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

20 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 20 people were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told APP on Tuesday that 393 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad, of them 20 were tested positive.

He said that total 635 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients, including 550 beds in the Allied Hospitaland 85 beds in DHQ Hospital Faisalabad. He further said that 37 patients with 22 positive were under treatmentin Allied Hospital while 23 patients with 2 positive were under treatment in the DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Draft is ready for release of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamz ..

2 minutes ago

GPSSA begins updating data on retirees, women elig ..

36 minutes ago

UN Support Mission Welcomes Intra-Libyan Parliamen ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Calls on Kabul, Taliban to Move On to Subst ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Circulating in Russia Has No Dangerous ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Chief Says Willing to Meet With Public A ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.