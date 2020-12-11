20 more tested positive in District Tharparkar

(@FahadShabbir)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 20 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in district Tharparkar, while number of active cases reached at 95 on Friday. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Gordhan Das and focal person for coronavirus Dr.

Anil Kumar informed on Friday that during last 24 hours 198 samples were taken while 272 reports of already collected samples received, of them 20 turned out as positive and 252 results found negative.

According to a handout, to date a total of 48827 samples were collected throughout the district; out of them 1814 result found positive, 46661 samples diagnosed negative and 199 reports were awaited.

It further added that 5 out of 1814 infected person succumbed to COVID-19, 1714 treated successfully while 95 active cases were under treatment in the different talukas of the district Tharparkar.