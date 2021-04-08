UrduPoint.com
20 More Vehicles Included In Insaf Sasti Mobile Shops Fleet

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

20 more vehicles included in Insaf Sasti mobile shops fleet

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration included 20 more vehicles in 'Insaf Sasti mobile shops fleet with an objective to provide commodities to masses on low prices.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad dispatched the vehicles to various places of the city from fruits and vegetable market.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that 20 vehicles were being included in Insaf Sasti mobile shops and 100 mobile shops target will be achieved before starting the month of Ramazan.

He said that the fruits and vegetables were being given to mobile shops on vegetable market rates and the rates of fruits and vegetables are cheaper Rs 2 to 7 at the Sasti mobile shops as compare to common shops.

The green colour price lists were given to Sasti mobile shops and citizens could compare the prices.

DC also asked the mobile shops owners to work honestly.

He directed the market committee officials to provide same category fruits and vegetables to all mobile shops.

