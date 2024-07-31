20 motorcycles recovered in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Sargodha CIA police staff, during a crackdown, busted a bike-lifter gang and arrested its members including the ring leader Ghulam Mustafa and his accomplice.

The police also recovered 20 motorcycles worth Rs 25 lakh.

DSP Aftab Ahmed handed over bikes to the owners after a press conference regarding the gang.