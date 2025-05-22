20 netted over power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 20 power pilferers

during the ongoing operation against power theft in various areas of the

Circle.

Fesco spokesperson said here on Thursday that task teams conducted

operations in different areas and caught 20 power thieves red-handed.

Cases have been registered against the accused.