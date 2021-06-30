UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

20 new COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :As many as 20 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district including three from Rawal Town, two from Potohar town, eleven from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from AJK and one each from Taxila and Gujar Khan.

"Presently 30 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in various facilities of the city including 10 admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 5 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 6 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital".

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre, one patient was on ventilator in critical condition, 9 stable and 20 were in moderate condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far 714,994 people including 31,360 health workers and 683,634 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

