20 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Matiari

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:24 PM

20 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally of confirmed cases to 270 in district Matiari

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :20 more patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking tally of confirmed cases to 270 in district Matiari.

According to District focal person for coronavirus Dr Zaheer Memon, 20 new cases were reported positive for COVID-19. He said that out 0f 270 cases 114 have so far been recovered, one patient succumbed to disease while 154 were under treatment.

