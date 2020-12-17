UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 New Oil & Gas Exploration Blocks To Be Auctioned Next Month: Nadeem Babar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 03:48 PM

20 new oil & gas exploration blocks to be auctioned next month: Nadeem Babar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has said that Pakistan would auction 20 new oil and gas exploration blocks during the next month as part of its strategy to achieve self-reliance in the energy secto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar has said that Pakistan would auction 20 new oil and gas exploration blocks during the next month as part of its strategy to achieve self-reliance in the energy sector.

"Bids for the auction are expected to be held by mid-January to encourage exploration activities in the country," he said in an interview with the Bloomberg, a US-based news agency.

The SAPM said Pakistan, in collaboration with Russia, would start building a 1,100 kilometer (684 miles) gas pipeline to transport the commodity from Karachi to Lahore.

Under the project, he said, Pakistan would have a majority share of 51 percent to 74 percent, while Russia would own the remainder.

He said Pakistan's two state-companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Sui Southern Gas Company, had started acquiring land for the pipeline, which would be constructed with a leading role of a Russian consortium.

Nadeem Babar said Pakistan, which imported its first cargo five years ago, currently had two Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals. "It's running the two terminals at capacity to meet peak winter demand, with 12 cargoes secured for December and 11 for January." He said two more LNG terminals,�Energas�and Mitsubishi's Tabeer Energy, were expected to start in the next few years.

The SAPM said Pakistan had LNG deals for 700 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) and the government would decide if the nation needed another medium-term LNG contract for five years after reviewing demand from power generators, the biggest consumers of the fuel, in the next three months.

He said Pakistan had also decided that it would only import cleaner Euro-5 diesel from January after doing the same for gasoline earlier this year. "Besides imports, Pakistan also plans to add 150 MMCFD of domestic gas output this month, including 50 MMCFD from the Mari gas field."

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Prime Minister Import Russia Company Oil Same January December Gas From Government Share Mitsubishi Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja asks parents to focus on character buil ..

12 minutes ago

PCB statement on Mohammad Amir

36 minutes ago

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive fo ..

60 minutes ago

Lux Style Awards 2020 Allot Everyone the Best Seat ..

1 hour ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits Molucca Sea -- USGS

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 1,470 new COVID-19 cases, warning ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.