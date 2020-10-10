UrduPoint.com
20 Outlaws Apprehended; Stolen Valuables, Weapons Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 09:18 PM

Islamabad police have claimed to have arrested 20 outlaws and recovered stolen valuable, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have claimed to have arrested 20 outlaws and recovered stolen valuable, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Bhara Khau police have arrested Zia-Ur-Rehman and recovered one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Bani Gala police arrested Sajjad Khan and recovered stolen valuables from him.

CIA police apprehended two accused Qasmit Khan and Hassan Ibrahim and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. Khanna police arrested Sharam Masih and recovered 15 liters alcohol from him and Sihala police arrested 3 persons involved in illegally selling oil .

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceedings were underway against them.

The police also have claimed for arresting 12 proclaimed offenders during special checking in the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has asked citizens to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

