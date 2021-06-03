UrduPoint.com
20 Outlaws Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 06:00 PM

20 outlaws arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The police here arrested twenty alleged outlaws and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 20 men wanted in various cases.

Police teams recovered 1.7 kg hashish, 50 litres liquor, 10 pistols, a gun and a rifle from them.

They were identified as-- Ansar, Shahid, Sajid, Ramzan, Nasir Ali, Ajmal, Osama, Qaiser and others.

Police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

