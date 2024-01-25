Open Menu

20 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 05:57 PM

20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 20 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman told here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 20 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman told here Thursday.

He said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate them from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Khurram Nawaz and Junaid and recovered 520 gram heroin and 10 liters of alcohol from their possession. The Margalla police team arrested five accused namely Hameed Akhtar, Muhammad Khalid, Muntazir Khan, Muhammad Aleem and Danish and recovered 18 liters of alcohol, two 30 bore pistols and one dagger from their possession.

Likewise, the Karachi Company police team arrested five accused namely Aamir, Rukhsar Ahmed, Pervez Masih, Muhammad Jahangir and Ali Haider and recovered 245 gram heroin, 50 liters of alcohol and one dagger from their possession.

The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Musarat and recovered 20 gram Ice from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Waseem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Kamran and recovered 650 gram heroin from his possession, while the police team arrested an accused namely Zakar involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sabtain involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested three accused namely Shah Zaib, Salman and Faizan Taj and recovered 46 liters of alcohol and one dagger from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Citizens are requested to dial “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity. Protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Drugs Company Nasir Ali Haider Criminals Gas From Top

Recent Stories

Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Pre ..

Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency

8 seconds ago
 Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Pre ..

Bilawal proposes Asif Ali Zardari’s name for Presidency

2 minutes ago
 Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic ..

Govt’s clear direction must for just & holistic renewable energy transition: ..

4 minutes ago
 Art exhibition held at PAC

Art exhibition held at PAC

2 minutes ago
 Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religi ..

Muslim shopfronts torn down in Mumbai after religious clashes

2 minutes ago
 Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four ye ..

Russia jails nationalist critic Girkin for four years

2 minutes ago
Interior Minister directs ICT administration to se ..

Interior Minister directs ICT administration to setup cheap markets

2 minutes ago
 No political party except PML-N made substantial c ..

No political party except PML-N made substantial contributions, says Maryam Nawa ..

13 minutes ago
 Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-28

Future Fest 3rd edition at Expo from Jan 26-28

5 minutes ago
 The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & ..

The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organizes works ..

11 minutes ago
 PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Ene ..

PU organises int’l moot on ‘3D Printed and Energy Conversion Materials’

11 minutes ago
 Democratic system meant to serve people, not vice ..

Democratic system meant to serve people, not vice versa: Solangi

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan