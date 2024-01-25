20 outlaws arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 20 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman told here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 20 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman told here Thursday.

He said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate them from the city.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested two accused namely Khurram Nawaz and Junaid and recovered 520 gram heroin and 10 liters of alcohol from their possession. The Margalla police team arrested five accused namely Hameed Akhtar, Muhammad Khalid, Muntazir Khan, Muhammad Aleem and Danish and recovered 18 liters of alcohol, two 30 bore pistols and one dagger from their possession.

Likewise, the Karachi Company police team arrested five accused namely Aamir, Rukhsar Ahmed, Pervez Masih, Muhammad Jahangir and Ali Haider and recovered 245 gram heroin, 50 liters of alcohol and one dagger from their possession.

The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Musarat and recovered 20 gram Ice from his possession. The Golra police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Waseem and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Kamran and recovered 650 gram heroin from his possession, while the police team arrested an accused namely Zakar involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders. The Phulgran police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Sabtain involved in illegally refilling gas cylinders.

Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested three accused namely Shah Zaib, Salman and Faizan Taj and recovered 46 liters of alcohol and one dagger from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Citizens are requested to dial “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity. Protection of life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital Police.