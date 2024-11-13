Open Menu

20 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:13 PM

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday apprehended 20 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons

Police teams also recovered liquor, narcotics, gambling tools and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer told APP.

He said that, the Tarnol, Industrial Area, Nilore, Bani Gala, Shams Colony and Phulgran police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons.

ICT Police also arrested 17 accused namely Muaz, Akbar Khan, Zain, Rasool Din, Sajid Gul, Irfan, Ehsan Chinedu Hillary, Yasir, Mulazim, Akhtar, Imtiaz, Zahoor, Altaf, Zahid, Basharat and Ashiq.

Moreover, police teams also recovered 25 liters liquor,1070 gram heroin, gambling tools, six 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.

Three absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hour.

SSP operations said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. He also said that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of public is the Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public, he added.

