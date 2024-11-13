20 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Seized
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:13 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday apprehended 20 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Wednesday apprehended 20 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons, .
Police teams also recovered liquor, narcotics, gambling tools and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer told APP.
He said that, the Tarnol, Industrial Area, Nilore, Bani Gala, Shams Colony and Phulgran police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons.
ICT Police also arrested 17 accused namely Muaz, Akbar Khan, Zain, Rasool Din, Sajid Gul, Irfan, Ehsan Chinedu Hillary, Yasir, Mulazim, Akhtar, Imtiaz, Zahoor, Altaf, Zahid, Basharat and Ashiq.
Moreover, police teams also recovered 25 liters liquor,1070 gram heroin, gambling tools, six 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession.
Three absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hour.
SSP operations said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. He also said that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of public is the Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public, he added.
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor8 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid16 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case23 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila23 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism23 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder38 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff38 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech38 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari44 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters44 minutes ago