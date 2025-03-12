20 outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The district police arrested 20 outlaws including nine drug peddlers during the last 24 hours.

According to police sources here on Wednesday, the police arrested nine drug-traffickers and 11 other accused for possessing illicit weapons from various areas.

Police seized 1.7kg hashish, 2.3kg heroin, and 46 liters of wine from drug pushers. Police also recovered 9 pistols 30 bore, 1 rifle 223 bore, 1 revolver 32 bore, and several bullets from the custody of outlaws.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused.