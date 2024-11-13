20 Outlaws Held, Narcotics Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM
Islamabad Police apprehended 20 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons during last 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 20 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons during last 24 hours.
The police teams also recovered liquor, narcotics, gambling tools and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer told APP on Wednesday.
He said that, the Tarnol, Industrial Area, Nilore, Bani Gala, Shams Colony and Phulgran police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons.
Islamabad Police also arrested 17 accused namely Muaz, Akbar Khan, Zain, Rasool Din, Sajid Gul, Irfan, Ehsan Chinedu Hillary, Yasir, Mulazim, Akhtar, Imtiaz, Zahoor, Altaf, Zahid, Basharat and Ashiq.
Moreover, police teams also recovered 25 liters liquor, 1070 gram heroin, gambling tools, six 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Three absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hour.
SSP operations Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
The citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
Recent Stories
RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage
Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's renewable energy industry
Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority
DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges
PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points
Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB
KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC
Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held
PIEDMC board takes various decisions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage44 seconds ago
-
Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority5 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges5 minutes ago
-
Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB47 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog15 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC15 minutes ago
-
Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held5 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on development schemes5 minutes ago
-
Two brick-kilns demolished5 minutes ago
-
PM praises Pak-Azerbaijan strong ties; hopes to grow further15 minutes ago
-
LHC announces results of written exams for civil judges5 minutes ago
-
13 criminals nabbed with narcotics, illegal weapons16 minutes ago