20 Outlaws Held, Narcotics Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Islamabad Police apprehended 20 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Police apprehended 20 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including drugs peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons during last 24 hours.

The police teams also recovered liquor, narcotics, gambling tools and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a public relations officer told APP on Wednesday.

He said that, the Tarnol, Industrial Area, Nilore, Bani Gala, Shams Colony and Phulgran police station teams took legal action against accused involved in drug peddling, gambling and possessing illegal weapons.

Islamabad Police also arrested 17 accused namely Muaz, Akbar Khan, Zain, Rasool Din, Sajid Gul, Irfan, Ehsan Chinedu Hillary, Yasir, Mulazim, Akhtar, Imtiaz, Zahoor, Altaf, Zahid, Basharat and Ashiq.

Moreover, police teams also recovered 25 liters liquor, 1070 gram heroin, gambling tools, six 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Three absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hour.

SSP operations Islamabad said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

The citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

