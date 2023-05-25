20 outlaws held with arms, drugs in separate operations in DIKhan

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 20 accused after recovering drugs, arms and ammunition from them during a search and strike operation here in DIKhan, the police spokesman said on Thursday.

According to the police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police teams belonging to various police stations conducted search operations in the jurisdictions of concerned police stations.

SHO Gomal University Police Station Sardar Azeem Ullah conducted an operation against criminal elements and arrested the accused Kashif son of Muhammad Rehman resident of Mandan area of Bannu district and recovered 330 grams of hashish from his possession. Another accused Rozi Khan son of Gulistan, resident of Garah Mahmood was arrested with a single shot 12-bore, Muhammad Altaf son of Shabbir resident of Dabia road was arrested with a Kalashnikov and fitted magazine and 11 cartridges and accused Aziz ur Rehman son of Saleh Muhammad resident of Dajal was arrested with a single shot 12-bore rifle and two cartridges. Similarly, a 303-bore rifle along with seven cartridges were recovered from accused Muhammad Ramzan son of Gulistan resident of Garah Mahmood while a single shot 30-bore pistol along with nine cartridges was recovered from accused Gulistan son of Rangeen resident of Garah Bardil.

In another operation, SHO Cantt Police Station Gul Sher Khan conducted operations against the criminal elements and arrested the wanted accused in various crimes including Imran son of Sohnra Khan, resident of village Basti Dirkhanwali, Shahzeb son of Sanaullah Gandapur resident of Faqir Abad, Akhtar son of Faiz Muhammad and Ijaz son of Subah Khan resident of Muriali.

During another action, the accused Muhammad Latif son of Juma Khan resident of Zamirabad was arrested and 254 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

Fayaz Hussain, son of Rabnawaz resident of Muriyali was arrested and 168 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.

While another criminal Abu zar son of Sikandar Hayat resident of Sangarh was arrested and imprisoned.

While the accused wanted in the murder case, Amanullah son of Faiz Muhammad, Muhammad Arshad son of Fazal Karim, Zulfiqar son of Fazwan Khan, appeared in the Cantt police station after obtaining bail from the court.

Police Station Shaheed Nawab SHO Umar Iqbal Khan, during the ongoing campaign against the criminals, arrested the accused Samiullah son of Muhammad Ismail resident of Kattakhel, who was wanted in a murder case.

In the same way, while carrying out further operations, accused Akhtar Munir son of Abdul Ghani resident of Paniyala was arrested, recovering one kalashnikov with 15 cartridges from his possession while accused Umer son of Khaliq Dad resident of Abdul Khel was arrested with 30 bore pistol and 07 cartridges .

SHO Parowa police station Zafar Abbas, while taking action against the drug dealers, arrested the accused Shafiullah son of Abdul Rahim resident of Parowa and recovered 1130 grams of hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police registered separate cases against all the accused in different police stations and started further investigations, the spokesman said.