UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Outlaws Including 11 POs Held; Narcotics And Weapon Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:31 PM

20 outlaws including 11 POs held; narcotics and weapon recovered

The police arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested accused Shamsher and recovered 650 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of accused Ubaid Akber and Abdullah.

Bani Gala police arrested Farhat and Jawad and recovered one 44 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Qamer islam and recovered one 9mm Pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested three accused Zain-Ul-Abdeen, Yasir and Talal and recovered a 12 bore gun and two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal action was underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, teh police nabbed 11 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

HRCP warns Punjab assembly of fueling bigotry

2 hours ago

President&#039;s pardoning of prisoners is generou ..

2 hours ago

AJK President hails performance of state Ombudsman

2 hours ago

Germany Accepts 83 Migrants From Greek Camps - Min ..

1 minute ago

Ukraine Poised to Engage France, Germany, UK, US i ..

1 minute ago

Russian Citizen Vinnik's Trial to Be Held in Paris ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.