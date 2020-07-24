20 outlaws including 11 POs held; narcotics and weapon recovered

The police arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested 20 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested accused Shamsher and recovered 650 gram hashish from him. Bhara Kahu police recovered two 30 bore pistols from the possession of accused Ubaid Akber and Abdullah.

Bani Gala police arrested Farhat and Jawad and recovered one 44 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Noon police arrested accused Qamer islam and recovered one 9mm Pistol from him.

Sihala police arrested three accused Zain-Ul-Abdeen, Yasir and Talal and recovered a 12 bore gun and two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal action was underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, teh police nabbed 11 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature.