20 outlaws including 5 drug pushers held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The police arrested 20 outlaws including five drug pushers during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against anti-social elements and recovered narcotics, and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in anti-social activities.

Banigala police apprehended two accused Qamer and Arslan and recovered a 30 bore pistol and four wine bottles from their possession.

Margalla police arrested two accused Arslan and Muhammad Rasheed and recovered 16 liters wine from their possession.

CIA police arrested two accused Aakaf and Dilwar Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested an accused Shamshair and recovered a 30 bore pistol from him.

Shalimar police arrested 3 accused Talha Zaman, Mudassar and Sami-Ullah and recovered three 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Ramna police apprehended four persons namely Muhammad Waheed, Muhammad Tariq, Shaban and Muhammad Ali for violating section 144.

Industrial-Area police apprehended four persons namely Tahir Khan, Muhammad Atiq, Ilyas and Zahid for violating section 144.

Sihala police apprehended two accused Talha Rasheed and Zahid Mehmood and recovered 242 gram hashish and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

The DIG (Operations) appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

