20 outlaws including three bike-lifters held

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested 20 outlaws including three bike lifters and recovered two stolen motorbikes, narcotics and weapon from their possession, a police spokesman on Friday said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminal elements and following his orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

Aabpara police apprehended a bike lifter namely Sabir Ali and recovered stolen motorbike from him, while police team also arrested five afghan national who failed to prove their identity.

Similarly, Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Izat Ali and recovered 1.80 kilogram hashish from him. Bani Gala police held an accused Jahangir and recovered two wine bottles from him.

Karachi company police booked an accused Arslan Shahzad and recovered 120 gram hashish from him.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) apprehended two bike lifters namely Ghulam Abbas and Imran and recovered stolen motorbike from their possession.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested three accused Fawad Khan, Mir Baz and Asif Khan and recoverd three 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Shams Colony police apprehended four afghan national accused of living illegally.

Koral police arrested two drug pushers namely Abbass Haider and Asif Nawaz and recovered 1.035 kilogram hashish and 200 gram heroin from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the performance of Police team and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against those involve in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

He said that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.