20 passengers die, six injured in bus-oil-tanker collision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 20 passengers died while six other sustained burn injuries when a bus collided with an oil tanker at Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala, here on Tuesday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus was heading to Karachi from Lahore near Jalalpur Pirwala it collided with an oil tanker from rear side.

Resultantly, the bus and oil tanker caught fire.

Atleast 20 persons died and six other injured. Rescue 1122 teams rushed the site and started rescue operation.

All the dead and injured persons were shifted to Nishtar Hospital.

The injured persons were identified as Raza Shehzad s/o Suhail Shehzad, Raees s/o Ibrahim, Shoaib s/o Ghulam Muhammad, Muhammad Irfan s/o Muhammad Shabbir, Fareeha Shahid w/o Shahid Bhatti, Maheen d/o Shahid Bhatti.

However, the identity of the dead persons was not yet ascertained.