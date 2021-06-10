20 passengers injured in Narowal road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :At least 20 people got critical injuries when an speedy passenger van turned turtle near in Narowal on Thursday.

According to Rescue sources the passenger van was on way when the incident took place and the rash driving by the driver was caught on camera.

The wounded persons were shifted to the Narowal District Headquarters Hospital, a private news channel reported.

They were said to be in a stable condition.