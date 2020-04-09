UrduPoint.com
20 Payment Centers Set Up For "Ehsaas Kifalat Program": Deputy Commissioner

Thu 09th April 2020

Deputy Commissioner, Abdullah Nair Sheikh on Thursday said that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the first phase of payment of Rs. 12,000 has been started under the "Ehsaas Kafalat Program".

He said that already registered 48 thousand women of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would also get benefit through the program.

Talking to journalists, he said that under the program, 20 payment centers across the district have started functioning.

DC said that eight centers in tehsil Sargodha have been set up for 15534 women, three in tehsil Sillanwali for 6331 women, one in tehsil Sahiwal for 4749, two in Bhalwal for 8536 women, three in Shahpur for 4859 women whereas in tehsil kotmomin three payment centers have been set up for 8349 women.

