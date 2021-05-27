UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20 Pc Area To Be Fixed Under New Pakistan Housing Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 04:24 PM

20 pc area to be fixed under New Pakistan Housing scheme

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha, said that it was decided to fix 20 percent area at all housing schemes under New Pakistan Housing scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha, said that it was decided to fix 20 percent area at all housing schemes under New Pakistan Housing scheme.

The housing department would issue proper NOC regarding it soon.

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha expressed these views while addressing the developers meeting on Thursday.

He said that the proposal was presented before all developers and hoped that positive response would come regarding it.

Mr Chatha said that own home for common people was included in incumbent government's priorities and all out efforts were being made in this regard.

He said that the all private housing schemes would be bound to fix area for New Pakistan Housing scheme and it would help to provide better and standard residence to common people.

He said that implementation on it would be ensured at all districts of South Punjab.

He said that all steps would be taken to provide basic facilities to masses including clean drinking water.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Water Noc All Government Housing

Recent Stories

New policy parameters on cards to ensure revival o ..

1 minute ago

Sterm action to be taken against disruptors of pea ..

1 minute ago

Swati vows to take railways out of losses

1 minute ago

Mathews, Karunaratne could make Sri Lanka return: ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

3 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.