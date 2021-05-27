20 pc area to be fixed under New Pakistan Housing scheme

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha, said that it was decided to fix 20 percent area at all housing schemes under New Pakistan Housing scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha, said that it was decided to fix 20 percent area at all housing schemes under New Pakistan Housing scheme.

The housing department would issue proper NOC regarding it soon.

Secretary Housing Liaqat Ali Chatha expressed these views while addressing the developers meeting on Thursday.

He said that the proposal was presented before all developers and hoped that positive response would come regarding it.

Mr Chatha said that own home for common people was included in incumbent government's priorities and all out efforts were being made in this regard.

He said that the all private housing schemes would be bound to fix area for New Pakistan Housing scheme and it would help to provide better and standard residence to common people.

He said that implementation on it would be ensured at all districts of South Punjab.

He said that all steps would be taken to provide basic facilities to masses including clean drinking water.