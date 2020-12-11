20 pc work completed on conservation of Shah Ali Akbar mausoleum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Archeology department has completed almost 20 percent work on conservation of centuries old mausoleums of Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar and his mother at Suraj Miani in Multan,said an official on Friday.

Mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Ali Akbar also called Hazrat Sakhi Sultan resembled to the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam with minor differences and that it was comparatively a bit smaller in size.

Incharge archeology department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP that a sum of Rs 6 million has so far been utilized under the Rs 30 million project.

He said that work on restoration of floral and other designs on the interior of the mausoleum in fresco buono has been completed after application of glazed lime plaster while the application of Kankar lime plaster on the exterior was expected to begin within next few days.

He said that the seven feet high platform of the mausoleum has been completed on three sides with dressed brick work adding that resumption of work on remaining one side would depend on weather conditions and after the brick kilns resume operations.

He said that the two-year project was scheduled to complete in the ongoing fiscal year.However,it got delayed due to novel coronavirus epidemic and lack of funding last year. He said that department has utilized Rs 5 million this fiscal year and would need more funding to complete the work scheduled for fiscal year 2019-20.

He said that the work was expected to complete in next two years subject to availability of funds.