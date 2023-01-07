UrduPoint.com

20 People Held In Wheat Hoarding, Price Violation In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :District Administration Quetta on Friday took action against wheat hoarders and arrested 20 people over wheat hoarding and violation of price control.

It should be noted that the other day Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had issued special instructions to the district administration Quetta to take indiscriminate action against those involved hoarding of wheat and sell flour at high prices.

In the light of the special instruction of CM, the Price Control Committee Sub-Division Sariab carried out operation at Eastern Bypass and other areas and apprehended eleven people in the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu.

