20 People To Be Tried Under Army Act: Barrister Feroze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023

20 people to be tried under Army Act: Barrister Feroze

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Saturday said that a total of 2,788 persons involved in acts of violence, and terrorist activities have been arrested so far regarding May 9 incident.

Up to now, 20 persons involved in attacks on military installations have been apprehended and their cases are being pursued in military courts, he added

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister of Information Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Saturday said that a total of 2,788 persons involved in acts of violence, and terrorist activities have been arrested so far regarding May 9 incident.

Up to now, 20 persons involved in attacks on military installations have been apprehended and their cases are being pursued in military courts, he added.

He said that among the arrested, five were arrested from Mardan district, two from Lower Dir district, one from Abbottabad district, and seven from Bannu district while searching is continue for the arrest of remaining five persons.

These suspects have been presented before military courts, while the remaining five suspects will also be presented soon, he said.

Feroz Jamal Kakakhel said that the entire leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has gone into hiding out of fear of arrest.

Jamal said that no political party in the province will be allowed to engage in acts of terrorism, adding the caretaker provincial government will uproot terrorism in all its forms.

He further said that on May 9, evidence, including images and videos, is being used to apprehend and identify terrorists involved in attacks on government, private, and military installations.

The process of identification is being conducted with utmost care to ensure that no innocent person is wrongly punished, said Kakakhel.

Meanwhile, those terrorists who have caused damage to government, private, and defense installations and properties will face swift and severe punishment without any leniency and no one will be exempt from this process, said the minister.

