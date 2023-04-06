20 periodical reports of standing committees presented in NA

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday witnessed the introduction of twenty periodical reports of various standing committees.

The periodical reports included Standing Committees on Privatization, Standing Committees on Water Resources, Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Standing Committees on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications, Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Committee on National food Security and Research, Committee on Housing and Works, Committee on Narcotics Control, Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Committee on National Food Security and Research and Committee on Housing and Works.

All these reports were presented in the House as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the NA, 2007.