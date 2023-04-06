Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

20 Periodical Reports Of Standing Committees Presented In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 03:10 PM

20 periodical reports of standing committees presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Thursday witnessed the introduction of twenty periodical reports of various standing committees.

The periodical reports included Standing Committees on Privatization, Standing Committees on Water Resources, Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony, Standing Committees on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications, Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Committee on National food Security and Research, Committee on Housing and Works, Committee on Narcotics Control, Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, Committee on National Food Security and Research and Committee on Housing and Works.

All these reports were presented in the House as required by rule 234-A of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the NA, 2007.

Related Topics

National Assembly Technology Business Education Water CPEC Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful m ..

UAE is world leader in health sector, successful model for anticipating future t ..

29 minutes ago
 President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshipper ..

President, PM condemn Israeli attack on worshippers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 hour ago
 On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Int ..

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in g ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th April 2023

6 hours ago
 DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.