20 persons booked on violation of Corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Rawalpindi on Sunday booked twenty persons over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during inauguration of a business center.

The inauguration ceremony of Raza Jewelery Shop, Madina Plaza was held on Chakri Road when Assistant Commissioner Mehr Ghulam Abbas along with police raided and arrested 20 persons for violating Corona SOPs while cases were registered against 100 persons.

The FIR also includes provisions on display of weapons and aerial firing.

On the other hand, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has strictly instructed the authorities concerned to speed up action against those violating the law and ensure that officers and personnel assigned on field duty adhered to preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.