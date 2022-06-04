20 PHP ASIs promoted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Twenty Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have been promoted as Sub Inspector (SIs) in Faisalabad Region.

PHP spokesman said on Saturday that on the direction of DIG Nazir Ahmad, 176 officials of PHP police were promoted across the province including 20 ASIs in Faisalabad region.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Mirza Anjum Kamal congratulated the promotees including Shahid Nadeem, Aftab, Majid, Iftikhar, Rana Umar Rasheed, etc. andadvised them to perform their duties more diligently and devoted to bring laurelfor the department.