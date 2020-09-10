20 police teams formed to arrest culprits in woman rape-cum-robbery case: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that investigation into the incident of a rape of a woman during dacoity on Gujjar Pura Motorway is being conducted and the culprits will be arrested soon

He was chairing a meeting of the Police Department at Central Police Office, here on Thursday. He said that 20 teams of Lahore Police and CIA, headed by DIG Investigation, were working day and night to arrest the culprits. He said that all possible investigation methods and resources including DNA evidence, geofencing, existing CCTV footage and NADRA records were being used to reach the culprits.

He said that half a dozen suspects in the case were being investigated and raids were being carried out to nab dozens of former record holders in such incidents.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab was informed that Lahore Police were working day and night to arrest the accused as soon as possible and the investigation teams had collected DNA and other important evidence from the spot to help trace the culprits.