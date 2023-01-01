20 policemen embraced martyrdom in 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab police was actively working day and night for the sacred duty of maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

In this regard, 20 police force personnel embraced martyrdom in Punjab during year 2022.

According to the details, in the year 2022, five police officials of Lahore police sacrificed their lives in line of duty in 2022. Among the martyrs of Lahore police were one ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant.

Two officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were martyred. An inspector was martyred in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan while an ASI rank officer was martyred in Chiniot.

In Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Okara, one policeman in every above mentioned districts embraced martyrdom. It was pertinent to mention that till now a total of 1590 officers and personnel of Punjab Police had sacrificed their lives while on duty, whereas 137.50 million rupees had been released for the families of nine martyrs in 2022.

The welfare cases of the remaining martyrs were in the final stages of completion. An amount of 4.3 million rupees had been paid to 10 policemen who were injured in various incidents while on duty.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were our national heroes and preferential steps would remain continue for best welfare of their families, he added.

IG Punjab said that the brave sons of Punjab Police have always put their duty before their lives and laid foundation for safe future of the nation at the cost of their blood.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that the police force would not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the future to protect the life and property of the citizens.

IG Punjab directed all the supervisory officers to utilize all available resources for welfare of families of the martyrs and not to leave them alone on any occasion of joy or sorrow.