UrduPoint.com

20 Policemen Embraced Martyrdom In 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2023 | 09:40 PM

20 policemen embraced martyrdom in 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab police was actively working day and night for the sacred duty of maintaining law and order in the society and protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

In this regard, 20 police force personnel embraced martyrdom in Punjab during year 2022.

According to the details, in the year 2022, five police officials of Lahore police sacrificed their lives in line of duty in 2022. Among the martyrs of Lahore police were one ASI, three constables and one traffic assistant.

Two officers of Sheikhupura and Nankana police each were martyred. An inspector was martyred in Bhakkar, a sub-inspector each in Narowal and Pakpattan while an ASI rank officer was martyred in Chiniot.

In Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhelum, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Okara, one policeman in every above mentioned districts embraced martyrdom. It was pertinent to mention that till now a total of 1590 officers and personnel of Punjab Police had sacrificed their lives while on duty, whereas 137.50 million rupees had been released for the families of nine martyrs in 2022.

The welfare cases of the remaining martyrs were in the final stages of completion. An amount of 4.3 million rupees had been paid to 10 policemen who were injured in various incidents while on duty.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan paid rich tribute to the police martyrs and said that the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were our national heroes and preferential steps would remain continue for best welfare of their families, he added.

IG Punjab said that the brave sons of Punjab Police have always put their duty before their lives and laid foundation for safe future of the nation at the cost of their blood.

Amir Zulfiqar Khan said that the police force would not hesitate to make any sacrifice in the future to protect the life and property of the citizens.

IG Punjab directed all the supervisory officers to utilize all available resources for welfare of families of the martyrs and not to leave them alone on any occasion of joy or sorrow.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Law And Order Traffic Chiniot Rahim Yar Khan Okara Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Jhelum Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Narowal Pakpattan All Best Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World R ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 2.1 million riders used public and shared transpor ..

2.1 million riders used public and shared transport means during New Year’s Ev ..

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attack ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terrorist attacks in Egypt&#039;s Ismailia Gov ..

3 hours ago
 ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geog ..

ZHO, Emirates Schools Establishment complete geographical data of 206 schools a ..

4 hours ago

SCC’s Family Affairs Committee discusses SDSVA’s services to citizens

6 hours ago
 Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power ..

Clean energy reaches 14% of Dubai’s total power production capacity

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.