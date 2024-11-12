20 Polluting Vehicles Impounded
Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The district administration of Lahore continues its efforts to combat smog and reduce air pollution in the city and impounded 20 polluting vehicles at the General Bus Stand.
Following the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Commissioner of Ravi Zone Tariq Shabbir conducted an inspection at the General Bus Stand. The Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and Civil Defence officers also accompanied him.
During the inspection, 20 vehicles found to be emitting high levels of pollution were impounded.
Additionally, vehicles lacking fitness certifications or contributing to smog were fined. Acting DC Muhammad Shoaib Butt emphasized that strict action is being taken against vehicles that fail to meet environmental standards and contribute to air pollution.
He highlighted that the district administration is implementing key measures to prevent smog, in line with provincial directives. He urged the public to take precautionary steps to protect themselves from the harmful effects of smog.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP reserves disqualification reference judgment against Adil Bazai2 minutes ago
-
50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days2 minutes ago
-
Health Dept utilizing all resources to make anti-polio drive successful2 minutes ago
-
Seven booked for violating tenancy act12 minutes ago
-
Smog causes significant eye issues: Al-Shifa Trust12 minutes ago
-
Shop’s security guard electrocuted in DI Khan12 minutes ago
-
Man killed, wife injured on road12 minutes ago
-
Women MPs contributed legislation to safeguard political rights of women in Pakistan: Rehmani12 minutes ago
-
Two die, one injure as truck hits motorcycle12 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls on Country Representative UNODC12 minutes ago
-
Six killed in Coach accident near Gilgit22 minutes ago
-
UoS holds exhibition22 minutes ago